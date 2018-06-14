Spicer joins pro-Trump super PAC

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerCBS: Sanders may leave White House at end of year Trump Jr. slams 'racist' attack on Fox News host Fox's Ingraham calls for Trump to fire Pruitt: 'GOTTA GO' MORE is joining America First Action, the pro-Trump super PAC announced on Thursday.

Spicer, who departed from the White House last August, will serve as the group’s spokesman and senior adviser.

His first appearance for America First Action will be at its inaugural leadership summit next week. He’ll deliver remarks, introduce former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) and moderate a roundtable discussion.

“Only a select few will ever fully understand the pressure, privilege, and responsibility that come with standing at the Presidential press podium,” said Brian O. Walsh, president of America First Action, in a statement.

“Sean’s unparalleled political experience, communications savvy, and strong commitment to this administration’s agenda make him an invaluable addition to our organization.”

Spicer and members of the White House press corps had a number of tense exchanges during his tenure, most notably over Trump's inauguration crowd size. Spicer has said he doesn't regret his time in the White House, but does regret the embarrassment he caused his family and friends.

Before serving in the White House, Spicer was a former communications director and chief strategist at the Republican National Committee.

America First Action is working this election cycle to help elect candidates at the federal level who support the White House's agenda.