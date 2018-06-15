Trump touts North America's winning World Cup bid

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump suggested that North Korean TV anchor should get a job in US: report AT&T announces it has completed acquisition of Time Warner Classified Israeli report raises questions about Trump-Kim summit: report MORE on Friday touted North America's winning bid to host the 2026 World Cup, saying that he "worked hard" on the effort to bring the world's most popular sports tournament back to the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada," Trump tweeted.

"I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice," he continued, referring to the owner of the New England Patriots NFL team.

FIFA, soccer's international governing body, voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to bring the 2026 World Cup to North America , rejecting a bid from Morocco and marking the first time three separate countries will host the tournament.

Trump was a vocal advocate for bringing the World Cup to North America. But the victory for North America comes amid rising political tensions between the U.S. and its neighbors.

Trump frequently attacked Mexico during his presidential campaign and has vowed to build a wall along the U.S. southern border. And he also ignited a feud with Canada last week, even attacking Justin Trudeau on Twitter after the country's prime minister criticized Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and Europe.