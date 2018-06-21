Trump praises South Carolina governor ahead of runoff

President Trump Donald John TrumpFamily immigration detention centers could be at capacity within days: report Trump likely to meet with Putin in July: report DOJ requests military lawyers to help prosecute immigration crimes: report MORE on Thursday praised South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), who is facing a runoff election next week.

"I will be going the Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday night to do a campaign speech for one of my very early supporters, a man who truly loves the people of South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster. Henry worked so hard & was so loyal to me that I look forward to reciprocating!" the president wrote on Twitter.

McMaster, who assumed office when former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyHollywood goes low when it takes on Trump Tiananmen anniversary a time to revisit China's human rights record China ‘expresses regret’ over US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council MORE (R) took a job as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and businessman John Warren (R) are on the ballot next Tuesday to determine who will be the Republican party's candidate in the November election.

"Henry McMaster has done a great job as Governor of South Carolina," Trump said in another tweet Thursday.

"The State is BOOMING, with jobs and new industry setting records. He is tough on Crime and strong on Borders, Health Care, the Military and our great Vets. Henry has my full and complete Endorsement! #MAGA," he added.

The winner of Tuesday's runoff will face state Rep. James Smith (D) in November.

--This report was updated at 9:56 a.m.