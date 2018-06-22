Trump invokes Pelosi in endorsing Alabama Republican ahead of runoff

President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN analyst Kirsten Powers: Melania's jacket should read 'Let them eat cake' CNN's Cuomo confronts Lewandowski over 'womp womp' remark Sessions says FBI agent Peter Strzok no longer has his security clearance MORE on Friday invoked his criticism of House Minority Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDems, health groups demand immigrant children be quickly reunited with families Hardline immigration bill fails in the House Pelosi: GOP immigration bill is 'a compromise with the devil' MORE (D-Calif.) as he endorsed Rep. Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyAnti-Trump Republicans better look out — voters might send you packing Loyalty to Donald Trump is new normal for the Republican Party Trump tightens grip on GOP MORE (R-Ala.) ahead of a runoff election next month.

"Congresswoman Martha Roby of Alabama has been a consistent and reliable vote for our Make America Great Again Agenda," the president wrote on Twitter.

"She is in a Republican Primary run-off against a recent Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat. I fully endorse Martha for Alabama 2nd Congressional District!"

Trump appears to be referencing the Democratic past of Roby's runoff opponent, Rep. Bobby Bright (R). Bright previously represented Alabama's 2nd congressional district as a Democrat and backed Pelosi for Speaker at the time.

Roby has not always agreed with Trump. She narrowly won re-election in 2016 after declaring she would not vote for Trump due to the "Access Hollywood" tape where he bragged about grabbing women's genitals.

Roby and Bright are headed to a runoff on July 17 in the red 2nd district where the winner is likely to achieve victory in the November general.

