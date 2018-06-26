Trump makes last-minute pitch for SC governor

President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen's lawyers argue 12,000 items protected by attorney-client privilege: reports Former migrant detention facility worker leaks footage from inside facility to MSNBC Trump misidentifies Appalachian Trail as 'Tallahassee Trail' while mocking Sanford MORE made a last-minute pitch to South Carolina Republicans early Tuesday to vote for Gov. Henry McMaster (R) in the state's runoff election, casting him as a staunch political ally who would "never let you down."

"It was great being with Governor Henry McMaster last night in South Carolina," Trump tweeted. "Henry is tough on Crime and Borders, loves our Military and our Vets and has created many jobs and a great economy. GO OUT AND VOTE FOR HENRY TODAY, HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Trump appeared in South Carolina on Monday night to campaign for McMaster, who failed to win a majority in the state's Republican primary earlier this month against first-time candidate John Warren.

In a stump speech on Monday, Trump pleaded with voters to cast their ballots for McMaster, saying that the governor's defeat would be seen as a failure for him personally.

"They will say Donald Trump suffered a major, major defeat in the great state of South Carolina, it was a humiliating defeat for Donald Trump, so please get your asses out tomorrow and vote," he said.