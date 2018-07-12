Trump falsely claims for third time that Reagan didn’t win Wisconsin

President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-Russia ambassador: Trump has done more damage to NATO in months than Russia has in decades Trump takes credit for increased defense spending by NATO allies, but says 'it isn't nearly enough' Trump questions how Russia probe can 'proceed' given FBI agent's private comments MORE on Thursday repeated for a third time his inaccurate claim that former President Reagan didn’t win the state of Wisconsin during his reelection bid.

“One of the states we won — Wisconsin — I didn’t realize this until fairly recently, that was the one state that Ronald Reagan didn’t win when he ran the board his second time,” Trump said during a press conference after the NATO Summit in Brussels.

“He didn’t win Wisconsin and we won Wisconsin,” he added.

This is the third time that Trump has reiterated the incorrect statement.

Reagan won the state in both 1980 and 1984. Minnesota was the only state he didn’t secure during the 1984 election.

Trump bragged about his 2016 victory after he was asked about massive protests planned in Britain ahead his visit there this week to visit with Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Sure there will be protests because there are always protests,” Trump said. “I know there were protests the night of the election both ways.”

Trump first made the inaccurate claim while campaigning in Wisconsin late last month.

He repeated it during another campaign rally in Montana earlier this month.

Many have cited Hillary Clinton's lack of campaigning in the traditionally blue state as one of the reasons she lost the election.