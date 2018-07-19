Trump: Biden would be ‘dream’ opponent

President Trump Donald John TrumpIran claims it rejected Trump meeting requests 8 times ESPY host jokes Putin was as happy after Trump summit as Ovechkin winning Stanley Cup Russian ambassador: Trump made ‘verbal agreements’ with Putin MORE said in a new interview that he considers former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection Countdown: Senate, House Dems build cash advantage | 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser | Trump has M in war chest | Republican blasts parents for donating to rival | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders to campaign in Kansas Hoping to catch fire, House Dems eye White House Dems look for candidate who will punch Trump ‘square in the face’ MORE his "dream" opponent in the 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump told CBS News's Jeff Glor in an interview that aired early Thursday that he would like to run against any of the Democrats who appear poised for a White House bid, but took the opportunity to attack Biden in particular.

"I dream about Biden. That's a dream," Trump said. "Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I'd love to have it be Biden."

"I think I'd like to have any one of those people that we're talking about," he continued. "You know, there's probably – the group of seven or eight right now. I'd really like to – I'd like to run against any one of them, but Biden never by himself could never do anything."

Trump and the former vice president have clashed periodically in the last couple of years. The two exchanged barbs earlier this year after Biden said he would have "beat the hell out of" Trump in high school over his degrading comments about women.

Biden most recently criticized Trump for his performance during last week's NATO summit and at this week's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden launched presidential campaigns in 1988 and 2008, but quickly dropped out of the race each time.

While he ultimately decided against a White House bid in 2016, Biden, 75, has not yet decided if he's going to run for president in 2020.

He has said he may decide by the end of the year.

A poll released in late June found almost one-third of registered Democratic voters back Biden for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, the highest support in the survey for any candidate.