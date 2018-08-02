Trump targets Dem senator as 'Sleepin' Bob'

President Trump Donald John TrumpPro-Trump pastor: Trump is 'the most pro-black' president I've ever seen Trump renews calls for interview with Mueller: report CNN's Acosta: Hannity is 'injecting poison into the nation's political bloodstream' MORE introduced a new nickname for Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyKoch network freezing out Republicans who have crossed them The Hill's Morning Report — 99 days: Inside the sprint to Nov. 6 History argues for Democratic Senate gains MORE (D-Pa.) during a rally Thursday night: “Sleepin’ Bob Casey.”

“So Bob Casey, boy isn’t that boring…I’ll start falling asleep,” Trump said at the rally in Casey's home state.

“Don’t fall asleep as we talk about Sleepin’ Bob,” Trump said, appearing to have come up with the nickname in the moment.

“Sleepin’ Bob, ha! That’s it, Sleepin’ Bob,” he said.

Trump is very proud of himself for coming up on the spot with the nickname, "Sleepin' Bob," for @SenBobCasey pic.twitter.com/Ccwz4OCRWG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2018

Trump is in the state rallying for Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaElection Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms Koch network freezing out Republicans who have crossed them Election Countdown: Ohio special election fight heats up | Takeaways from Georgia primaries | Key primaries ahead in August | Blankenship files for third-party bid in West Virginia | More Dem candidates say they won't back Pelosi MORE (R-Pa.), who is challenging Casey for his Senate seat.

The president railed against Casey throughout the rally, claiming that the senator wanted “open borders” and to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Casey has not said that he is in favor of abolishing ICE, which has become a rallying cry among some Democrats in recent weeks.