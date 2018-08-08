Trump boasts he went '5 for 5' in Tuesday's elections

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Ohio's too-close-to-call special election Mar-a-Lago insiders provided input on VA policy, personnel decisions: report Trump claims victory as Balderson holds on to slim lead in Ohio MORE on Wednesday boasted that all five candidates he endorsed in this week's elections won their races, even as contests in Ohio and Kansas were too close to call.

The president declared victory in a brief tweet: "5 for 5!"

Trump in a second tweet accused the media of downplaying the Republican Party's record of success in special elections.

"The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!" he wrote.

The president left out a special election in Southern California to replace former Rep. Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraCalifornia tees up effort to counter Trump’s car emissions rollback Overnight Energy: Trump moves to roll back Obama auto emissions standards | California vows to sue | Senate Dem looks to block plan in Congress California to sue Trump administration over car emission rollback MORE (D) in which no major Republican candidate ran.

Trump also claimed that "as long as I campaign and/or support Senate and House candidates (within reason), they will win!" and said Republicans will "have a giant Red Wave" in November's midterms "if I find the time" to hit the campaign trail.

Trump sent the messages from his New Jersey golf club, where he is spending the week on vacation.

Troy Balderson, a Trump-backed Republican running in a House special election in Ohio, held a narrow lead over his upstart Democratic challenger after Tuesday night's voting.

The same goes for Republican Kris Kobach, who was less than 200 votes ahead of incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer (R) in Kansas's GOP gubernatorial primary.

Even if both candidates pull out victories, the close results are not encouraging for Trump and the Republican Party.

Balderson's district is solidly Republican and has been in the GOP's hands since 1983. But Republican groups were forced to spend millions of dollars to fend off Democrat Danny O'Connor, and Trump made a last-minute stop in the district to stage a rally for Balderson.

In Kansas, Trump's endorsement did not give Kobach a decisive edge like it did in Georgia's gubernatorial primary or in a South Carolina House primary, where it propelled his hand-picked candidates to victory.

Still, Trump's team sought to portray the results as clear-cut wins.

"Clearly, the president’s support was pivotal in GOP primaries yesterday," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "President Trump is delivering the right kind of leadership, results, and inspiration to unify our party at just the right time to keep America winning."

Trump-backed candidates pulled off two wins in Michigan, where John James won the GOP Senate primary and Bill Schuette won the party's nod for governor. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) won the state's Senate primary.

--This report was updated at 11:22 a.m.