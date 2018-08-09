Trump officials pushing Hope Hicks to join 2020 campaign: report

Members of the administration are urging former White House communications director Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksHope Hicks spotted boarding Air Force One ahead of Trump rally Omarosa questioned by feds over Cohen ties to National Enquirer publisher: report Drudge Report labels Cohen ‘the rat’ MORE to join President Trump Donald John TrumpOhio county finds hundreds of uncounted votes in already too-close-to-call special election Nunes suggested at private fundraiser that GOP majority is needed to protect Trump Ex-Bush spokesman: Trump shouldn't talk in his 'loopy ways' to Mueller MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign, just months after she left the White House, Politico reported Thursday.

Hicks, who was one of Trump’s longest-lasting and most trusted aides, joined the president as he traveled to Ohio for a rally on Saturday and briefly spoke off the record with reporters on Air Force One after the event.

Her appearance on Saturday sparked speculation over whether she was returning to Trump’s inner orbit. Ten administration officials and Republicans close to the White House told Politico that they are trying to persuade Hicks to the join the president’s reelection campaign.

“I think a lot of people would love to see her involved,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Politico. “She is incredibly smart, talented, and she gets the president. It would be a win across the board for the president if she was involved in any capacity.”

Hicks declined to comment. Sources close to her told Politico that she’s open to working on the campaign, at least in an informal capacity.

Hicks announced her resignation from the administration in February, after she faced scrutiny for testifying before the House Intelligence Committee that she occasionally tells "white lies" in the course of her job, as well as over the domestic abuse allegations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

Hicks, who was dating Porter at the time, had reportedly helped to write statements in support of Porter after his ex-wives' claims of domestic abuse initially emerged.

Porter resigned just weeks before Hicks followed suit.