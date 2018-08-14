Hot dog executive to host fundraiser for Trump in Hamptons

President Trump Donald John TrumpAl Gore: Trump has had 'less of an impact on environment so far than I feared' Trump claims tapes of him saying the 'n-word' don't exist Trump wanted to require staffers to get permission before writing books: report MORE is expected to attend a fundraiser on Friday in the Hamptons hosted by the chairman of Nathan's Hot Dogs, Bloomberg reports.

Howard Lorber, who oversees the hot dog empire and a Manhattan real estate firm, will host a fundraiser to benefit Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC), sources told the outlet.

Bloomberg reported that Trump will attend a roundtable with supporters and a luncheon at Lorber's home in Southampton, which is roughly 90 miles from Manhattan.

Trump tapped Lorber in August 2016 to serve as an economic adviser to his presidential campaign. The two men are close friends, and explored business opportunities together in Russia in 1996, Bloomberg reported.

The fundraiser will mark Trump's second trip to New York this week. He traveled Monday to Fort Drum to sign this year's annual defense policy bill, followed by a stop in Utica for a fundraiser for Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.). The visit marked his first time in upstate New York since the 2016 election.

Prior to that, Trump spent the previous 10 days at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.