Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonBannon announces pro-Trump movie, operation team ahead of midterms: report Internet security expert: 'I don’t think it’s right to say’ tech giants are politically biased UK's Boris Johnson gives reporters tea while avoiding questions about anti-burqa comments MORE on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of his new pro-Trump documentary and political group ahead of November's midterm elections.

Bannon told Politico that he plans to release the documentary "Trump@War" in September, commemorating two years since former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGillibrand urges opposition to Kavanaugh: Fight for abortion rights 'is now or never' Bannon announces pro-Trump movie, operation team ahead of midterms: report Fox News host hits Giuliani: Dossier isn't why Mueller probe was started MORE referred to Trump supporters as "deplorables."

The documentary reportedly frames the president as a hero and his detractors as villains, beginning with a scene that depicts liberal protesters violently attacking Trump supporters, according to Politico.

"Trump@War" is part one of Bannon's multi-pronged approach to helping the GOP sweep the November elections, he told the outlet. Bannon, who said he sees the midterms as a "referendum on Trump" and, by extension, "an up-or-down vote on the president’s impeachment" intends to boost Trump's agenda using his new political group, Citizens of the American Republic.

Bannon in interviews with The New York Times and Politico said the midterm elections are a struggle over Trump's impeachment.

"This other side, they’re very motivated — and they’re motivated for one thing: They want to impeach Donald Trump,” Bannon told Politico.

"More than any other midterm, this is a referendum on [Trump's] style and on his content, and you cannot run from that," Bannon said in an interview with the Times. "You have to embrace it."

Bannon told both outlets that the group plans to stave off Democratic control of the House with a media blitz of pro-Trump messaging on cable television, editorial pages of local newspapers and right-wing radio shows. He also said the group will advise Trump surrogates and help them hone talking points ahead of the general elections.

Citizens of the American Republic also includes former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg, former Trump campaign strategist Michael Caputo and pollsters John McLaughlin and Pat Caddell, with whom Bannon has a close relationship.

“Donald Trump is the threshold issue of this midterm whether the Republican consultant class likes it or not,” Nunberg told the Times. “Unlike the Democrats in 2014, who mistakenly ran away from President Obama, we need to embrace President Trump Donald John TrumpGillibrand urges opposition to Kavanaugh: Fight for abortion rights 'is now or never' Trump claims tariffs on foreign nations will rescue US steel industry: report Bannon announces pro-Trump movie, operation team ahead of midterms: report MORE and set the terms. Jobs, economy, national security and impeachment. 2018 is about saving the Trump presidency. That is a winning message.”

Bannon declined to offer specifics about the group's funding, but told Politico he has never had a "problem finding money."

Though Bannon and Trump reportedly are no longer speaking, Bannon has sought to align himself closely with the president over the past several months.