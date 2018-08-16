Trump: Dems ‘give up’ when I come to town for campaign rallies

President Trump Donald John TrumpGillibrand urges opposition to Kavanaugh: Fight for abortion rights 'is now or never' Trump claims tariffs on foreign nations will rescue US steel industry: report Bannon announces pro-Trump movie, operation team ahead of midterms: report MORE is downplaying the potential for his campaign appearances to ramp up Democratic turnout in this year's midterms, saying the rallies have a more positive effect on his base.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview on Wednesday that the rallies -- which he has held more frequently in recent weeks -- might energize Democrats, but countered that "it energizes my people much more than it energizes them."

“I think the Democrats give up when I turn out,” Trump said. “If you want to know the truth, I don’t think it energizes them. I think it de-energizes them. I think they give up when I turn out.”

Trump has held rallies in recent weeks in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida to drum up support for congressional and state-wide candidates. He has also taken the credit for Republican victories in recent special elections, and for his preferred candidates prevailing in primaries.

“As long as I can get out and campaign, I think they’re going to win, I really do,” Trump told the Journal. “It’s a lot of work for me. I have to make 50 stops, it’s a lot. So, there aren’t a lot of people that can do that, physically. Fortunately, I have no problem with that.”

Trump has indicated he plans to be on the road campaigning "six or seven days a week" to support Republican candidates.

The president has repeatedly expressed optimism about the GOP's prospects in the midterms, suggesting a "red wave" is possible.

Polls and historical trends suggest otherwise, however. The party in power typically loses seats in midterm elections, and a RealClearPolitics average of generic ballot polling shows Democrats leading Republicans by nearly 7 percentage points.

A CNN poll released Wednesday showed Democrats with an 11-point advantage.