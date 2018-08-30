Trump swipes at media while rallying for Indiana Republican

President Trump Donald John TrumpCuomo, Nixon exchange blows in tense primary debate Trump tried to convince GOP senators to turn on Sessions: report Trump discussed preparing for impeachment proceedings with his legal team: report MORE on Thursday evening railed against the news media as he spoke at a rally in support of Indiana Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is seeking to challenge Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyElection Countdown: Stunning upset in Florida Dem primary for governor | DeSantis under fire for 'monkey this up' remark | Arizona gov faces pressure over McCain replacement | Koch group pours M into Senate ads The Hill's Morning Report — General election season underway with marquee Senate races set Dems shun media spotlight amid Kavanaugh meetings MORE (D) in November.

Trump attacked CNN and NBC, calling NBC "worse than CNN." He also went after a New York Times reporter over coverage of his past crowd size, saying the reporter, whom he did not mention by name, "doesn't have a clue."

“She made the statement that 'President Trump was disappointed to see some empty chairs.' Yeah, they were going to the bathroom maybe. 'And he was so disappointed at the tone in the room.' 'We left there saying that was amazing.'”

"These are just dishonest, terrible people," Trump said.

Trump was so upset by this detail that we, and other outlets, reported, that he focused his ire at NYT and had to be talked out of tweeting about it. He’s getting it out of his system tonight. https://t.co/6rRlKGxKii — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 31, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's barbs on Thursday night came as he launched a series of sustained attacks on news outlets this week, focusing on top executives at CNN and NBC while singling out multiple reporters over the past week.

The president has attacked the Times and other outlets before, regularly calling them "fake news." The newspaper earlier this year corrected a crowd size estimate it provided following one of the president's rallies in Nashville, Tenn., in May.