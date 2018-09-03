Trump on possible Kerry 2020 White House bid: 'I should only be so lucky'

President Trump Donald John TrumpKasich says Republican Party is 'shrinking' Graham: Ivanka Trump's 'very nice' comments about McCain 'not unnoticed by the family' McCarthy leads GOP charge against Silicon Valley MORE on Monday tweeted that he would be “so lucky” if former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryKerry rips political 'so-called leaders' operating in 'fact-less world' 3 ideas that beat single-payer to reform health care Sunday shows preview: Washington prepares for Kavanaugh hearings MORE launched a White House bid to challenge Trump in 2020.

“I see that John Kerry, the father of the now terminated Iran deal, is thinking of running for President. I should only be so lucky - although the field that is currently assembling looks really good - FOR ME!” Trump tweeted.

Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, did not rule out a potential 2020 White House bid during an interview on Sunday. He said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that talking about the 2020 race is a “distraction.”

“Talking about 2020 right now is a total distraction and waste of time,” Kerry said. “What we need to do is focus on 2018. We need to win back the confidence of the country to move in a better direction and to do it in sensible ways. We are in a moment of crisis for our country. The world is in a moment of crisis.”

Kerry also said in the interview that he would “continue to be an activist” in areas where he was involved as secretary of State, including the Iran nuclear agreement and the Paris climate accord.

Trump has pulled the United States out of both of those Obama-era agreements since taking office.

“I'm going to continue to fight," Kerry said Sunday.