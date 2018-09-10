Omarosa: Clinton was 'robbed' of the 2016 election, I was a 'co-conspirator'

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman Omarosa Onee Manigault NewmanConway: Leaks have gotten 'much better' Anonymous op-ed to fuel Trump's volatility, paranoia and hostility Pence: I don’t have to ask my staffers if they wrote op-ed MORE said that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSan Juan mayor endorses Cynthia Nixon in New York gov race Hillary Clinton thanks Ralph Lauren at 50th anniversary show Trump tax law takes center stage in Nevada Senate race MORE was “robbed” during the 2016 presidential election.

Manigault Newman appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Monday and said she regrets being a “complicit” member of the Trump team.

“You know, Hillary Clinton was robbed,” Manigault Newman said as the audience cheered. “And I was … a co-conspirator in that robbery.”

Clinton was robbed because the U.S. intelligence community has clearly stated in its report that Russia interfered in the election to Trump’s benefit, Manigault Newman argued.

“He might ignore it but I actually respect the intelligence community and their findings in that report,” she said.

The report on Russian election meddling is “air-tight,” she added.

Manigault Newman appeared on Trump’s reality television show “The Apprentice” before she joined his 2016 presidential campaign.

Manigault Newman said she would regret her work helping Trump win for the rest of her life

“At some point you have to stop a toxic relationship,” Manigault Newman said. “I was in a toxic relationship with Donald Trump. And I regret that I was so complicit.”

During her appearance on the daytime talk show, Manigault Newman also released new tapes of Trump in a private meeting talking about Clinton’s ties to Russia during an October 2016 meeting with the White House communications and press teams.

Trump can be heard in the tape claiming that the “real Russia story is Hillary and collusion.”

He alleges the Clinton campaign paid $9 million for an unidentified "phony report."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it is "closer to $6 [million]," but Trump says she is wrong, adding the money was "spent through a law firm."

"That way, they can't trace it," he says. "But they traced it. One thing in this business is they trace it."

"The reason a law firm is because this way you don’t have to give any papers," he adds. "But they found out, it’s definitely illegal and it’s illegal from a campaign standpoint, from a campaign financing standpoint."

At the end of the tape, Trump asks Sanders for her opinion.

"So the whole Russia thing, I think, seems to have turned around. What do you think, Sarah?" he asks.

"Absolutely," Sanders can be heard replying.

Manigault Newman said on “The View” that her tape backs up her claim that Trump is mentally unstable.

"When Donald Trump got bored, which was very often because his attention span was very short, he would sometimes try to figure out what meetings were taking place in the White House and he would crash those meetings," Manigault Newman said. "This was a meeting with the entire communications staff and the press shop. We were meeting to talk about tax reform or his trip to North Korea."

"He came into the meeting, he sat down, and he starts rambling from topic to topic, none of it makes sense," she said. "And this is in October of last year, so this is … 12 months after the election, and he’s still talking about Hillary Clinton."

The most recent release of a tape by Manigualt Newman comes as she continues a media blitz to tout her book "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House."