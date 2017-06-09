Poll: Dem Ossoff leads by 7 in Georgia House race

Democrat Jon Ossoff is leading Republican Karen Handel by 7 points in Georgia’s House special election, according to a new poll, 51 percent to 44 percent.

Five percent in the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey released Friday remain undecided in the nationally watched race to replace former Rep. Tom Price (R), who left to become President Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary.

It's the first poll released since the two debated earlier this week.

Ossoff has lifted Democrats’ hopes of picking off the longtime GOP-held seat, one Republicans have held since 1979.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a survey released just over a week ago, Ossoff led Handel by a single point.

Early voting for the contest is ongoing and lasts until June 16. The special election over Georgia’s 6th District is scheduled to conclude June 20.

Democrats and Republicans have each spent millions on the campaign, with the flood of funds in the race’s final month making it the most expensive House race in U.S. history.

On Thursday, Ossoff announced he had set a new fundraising record — bringing in $23 million so far.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution conducted its latest survey of 1,000 likely voters via interviews from June 5-8. It has a 4 percent margin of error.