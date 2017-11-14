Poll: Moore leads Jones by 6 points in Alabama Senate race

Alabama Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore leads his Democratic opponent Doug Jones by 6 points in a new poll amid fallout over decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.

Moore leads Jones 49 to 43 percent in a FOX10 poll of likely voters released Tuesday. The poll found that 8 percent of likely voters in the state remain undecided.

Support for Moore has dropped 3 points from a poll two weeks ago, while Jones has gained 2 points this month amid mounting calls from Republicans for Moore to drop out of the race in the aftermath of allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Washington Post revealed last week allegations from a woman named Leigh Corfman, 53, who said she had a sexual encounter with Moore in 1979, when she was 14 and he was 32.

The report also included accounts from three other women who said Moore made romantic advances to them around that time, when they were between 16 and 18 years old.

When asked if the recent allegations that Moore had a sexual encounter with a teenager had influenced their choice, 36 percent of likely voters said they had planned to vote for his opponent anyway.

Another 35 percent said the allegations made them more likely to vote for Moore, while 11 percent said they were less likely to vote for the Republican.

The poll was conducted on Monday, the same day a fifth woman came forward to accuse Moore of inappropriate behavior. Beverly Young Nelson alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her in 1977 when she was 16. Nelson also presented her yearbook from that time allegedly bearing Moore’s signature.

Among those calling for Moore to drop out of the race are Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.), Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanGOP rep: Virginia defeat 'a referendum' on Trump administration After Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Pence: Praying 'takes nothing away' from trying to figure out causes behind mass shooting MORE (R-Wis.) and Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerThe Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report Don't blame 'megadonors' for the GOP effort to repeal ObamaCare MORE (R-Colo.), who leads the Senate Republicans' campaign arm.

Moore has denied the allegations and vowed to finish the campaign.

The survey of 3,000 likely voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points.