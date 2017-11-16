Fox News poll: Obama has higher favorability in Alabama than Trump

A new Fox News poll shows former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaOvernight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny Russian social media is the modern-day Trojan horse Trump records robo-call for Gillespie: He'll help 'make America great again' MORE is more popular in Alabama than Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems win from coast to coast Falwell after Gillespie loss: 'DC should annex' Northern Virginia Dems see gains in Virginia's House of Delegates MORE.

The poll, conducted from Monday to Wednesday and released Thursday, shows Obama with a 52 percent favorability rating in the state, compared to Trump’s 49 percent.

Trump won Alabama by 28 points in the 2016 presidential election, while Obama lost the state by about 22 points in 2008 and 2012.

Obama had a 45 percent unfavorable rating in the poll, while Trump had a 48 percent unfavorable rating.

Trump’s job approval rating in the poll was listed at 52 percent, while 47 percent disapprove of his job performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same poll showed Democrat Doug Jones leading Republican Roy Moore by 8 points in the Alabama Senate race in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

The poll showed 50 percent of likely voters support Jones, while 42 percent support Moore.

The last Fox News poll on the race, conducted in mid-October, showed Jones and Moore were tied. Another recent poll from the Senate’s GOP campaign arm showed Moore trailing by double digits.

Moore has repeatedly denied allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Numerous Republican lawmakers have called on Moore to drop out of the race, but he has vowed to finish the campaign.

The poll included a sample of 823 registered voters, with 649 identified as likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.