Anti-Donald Trump Donald TrumpFive questions for Trump’s tax reform Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Alaska lawmakers mull legislation to block Obama drilling ban MORE establishment Republicans are the true radicals, according to conservative radio host Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham argues in a new Fox News editorial that voters turned “on the Clinton/Bush Establishment” not because its policies were too moderate, but because they were “too radical.”

“But after two decades of radical ideas couched in really boring prose, Trump is actually offering common sense solutions that are much more consistent with our history and prior practice,” Ingraham adds of the president-elect.

Ingraham lists attempts to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio Marco RubioIn a Trump world, McCain is poised for comeback Club for Growth endorses Brown challenger in Ohio Senate race Ingraham: The establishment was too radical, not Trump MORE (R-Fla.) and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, and President George W. Bush’s “sweeping plan to bring democracy to every nation in the Middle East” as reasons for how the Republican establishment is too moderate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was not moderate to take the position that almost any effort to push back at the market-distorting practices of China -- practices that include theft of intellectual property, providing government support for massive state-owned enterprises, and the deliberate creation of overcapacity in key industries like steel and aluminum -- is nothing more than ‘protectionism,’ ” she said.

Trump’s criticism of China and the United States’s trade policies with Beijing were crucial components of his candidacy, she argued.

Ingraham also slammed former Bush speechwriter Peter Wehner for his criticism of Trump throughout the election.

“On issue after issue, for the last 20 years or so, the bipartisan Establishment has delivered policies that were not moderate, or even safe,” she said.