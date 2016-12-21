Trump tweets he could have done better in popular vote

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpDon't blame Obama for Trump's rise to power Five questions for Trump’s tax reform Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions MORE on early Wednesday said winning the Electoral College is "much more difficult & sophisticated" than winning the popular vote, slamming Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonDon't blame Obama for Trump's rise to power Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Gingrich: Obama's legacy will vanish within a year MORE for her campaign strategy.

“Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult & sophisticated than the popular vote. Hillary focused on the wrong states!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

"I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote - but would campaign differently," he added moments later, followed by: "I have not heard any of the pundits or commentators discussing the fact that I spent FAR LESS MONEY on the win than Hillary on the loss!"

The Electoral College on Monday officially voted to make Trump president.

The result came despite the fact that Clinton got nearly 3 million votes more than Trump in the popular vote.

In the wake of the result — the fifth time in 58 U.S. presidential elections where the popular vote winner did not win the presidency — calls have grown for the nation to scrap the Electoral College and award the White House to the winner of the popular vote.

Wednesday marked the second day in a row that Trump took to Twitter in the early morning to attack Clinton’s campaign.

On Tuesday, he pushed back against former President Bill Clinton Bill ClintonClinton FBI chief backs Trump’s attorney general pick: report Conway: Trump rattled Hillary Clinton with Bill Clinton's accusers GOP rep defends Trump's tweeting habits MORE's claim that Trump called him after the election, and added that Hillary Clinton's campaign "focused on wrong states."