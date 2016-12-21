Dem senator: Trump policy 'will always be questioned' due to Russia

"I think also the Trump administration should be interested in that because they're foreign policy — particularly with respect to the Russians — will always be questioned unless there's definitive answers," he said on CNN's "New Day."

Reed said Russian interference in the election can't be treated as "business as usual."

ADVERTISEMENT "And what the majority leader is suggesting is this is business as usual," he said.

But Reed said Wednesday the issue "cuts across so many jurisdictional lines."

"This is not just the intelligence committee. It's the Homeland Security committee. They have responsibilities within the United States for the protection of cyber information," he said.

"We've got the Justice Department, their activities. The FBI, their involvement in this investigation, notification. ... All of that is beyond the role of the intelligence committee."

Reed said there needs to be a joint committee formed to "answer these questions."

He said he wants the joint committee to lead to the formation of legislation.

"We're going to actually do something," he said. "Legislation that's going to make us better prepared, because these incidents are not going to go away."

A secret CIA assessment reportedly concluded Russia intervened in the election to help Trump win the White House. Some lawmakers are pushing for a select committee investigation into Moscow's meddling.