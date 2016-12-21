Dem senator: Trump policy 'will always be questioned' due to Russia

.@SenJackReed: Trump's foreign policy will always be questioned without answers on Russian hacking. https://t.co/Q3AX3a95P7— New Day (@NewDay) December 21, 2016
Sen. Jack ReedJack ReedDem senator: Trump policy 'will always be questioned' due to Russia Senate Dems, Sanders ask Trump to help lower drug prices GOP senator will push bill to create cybersecurity committee MORE (D-R.I.) says the U.S. needs definitive answers regarding Russian meddling in the election.
"I think also the Trump administration should be interested in that because they're foreign policy — particularly with respect to the Russians — will always be questioned unless there's definitive answers," he said on CNN's "New Day."
Reed said Russian interference in the election can't be treated as "business as usual."
"And what the majority leader is suggesting is this is business as usual," he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellMitch McConnellFive questions for Trump’s tax reform Dems propose sanctions for foreign election meddling Dem governors warn ObamaCare repeal will hurt states MORE (R-Ky.) said earlier this week he doesn't think a select committee is needed to look into the Russian meddling in the election. Instead, he said he thinks the Senate Intelligence committee is "fully capable of handling this."
But Reed said Wednesday the issue "cuts across so many jurisdictional lines."
"This is not just the intelligence committee. It's the Homeland Security committee. They have responsibilities within the United States for the protection of cyber information," he said.
"We've got the Justice Department, their activities. The FBI, their involvement in this investigation, notification. ... All of that is beyond the role of the intelligence committee."
Reed said there needs to be a joint committee formed to "answer these questions."
He said he wants the joint committee to lead to the formation of legislation.
"We're going to actually do something," he said. "Legislation that's going to make us better prepared, because these incidents are not going to go away."
A secret CIA assessment reportedly concluded Russia intervened in the election to help Trump win the White House. Some lawmakers are pushing for a select committee investigation into Moscow's meddling.
Tags Mitch McConnell, Jack Reed