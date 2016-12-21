Huffington Post to host DNC chair debate

The Huffington Post will host a debate on Jan. 18 between the candidates running to be chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The debate will be held live on Facebook from George Washington University, one month before the DNC election, according to an announcement on The Huffington Post.

The five candidates running for the position include Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and President Obama’s Labor secretary, Tom Perez.

Sally Boynton Brown, the executive director of Idaho’s Democratic Party, is also in the running, as are to the South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison and New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley.

Ellison, Perez, Boynton Brown and Buckley will participate in the debate, while Harrison has yet to confirm his attendance.

The fight for the leadership position comes as the party seeks to find its footing after Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonDon't blame Obama for Trump's rise to power Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Gingrich: Obama's legacy will vanish within a year MORE’s loss to Donald Trump Donald TrumpDon't blame Obama for Trump's rise to power Five questions for Trump’s tax reform Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions MORE in the presidential election.

Ellison, who has already received endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDon't blame Obama for Trump's rise to power Poll: Majority of Dems want 'someone entirely new' to run in 2020 Trump's unorthodox campaign should not be imitated MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenLeft, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Senate Dems hire former Warren aide to lead 2018 effort Poll: Majority of Dems want 'someone entirely new' to run in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.), has emphasized the concerns of working-class voters and claims he can increase voter turnout, should he become the DNC’s chairman.

Perez, an Obama Cabinet member who endorsed Clinton in her bid for the party nomination before the presidential primaries began, is backed by the White House and seen as a more centrist candidate than Ellison.