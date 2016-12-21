NARAL president not running for DNC chair

The leader of a top abortion-rights advocacy group will not be entering the race to chair the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Ilyse Hogue, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, on Wednesday said she believes she'd be most helpful to the party and its fight against President-elect's agenda by working from the outside.

The longtime reproductive-rights advocate had been weighing a bid for weeks and was thought to be the only potential female candidate until Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director Sally Boynton Brown jumped in last week.

With Hogue passing on a bid, the candidates for DNC chair are Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), Labor Secretary Tom Perez, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley, South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison and Brown.

In a Medium piece, Hogue called for "an inclusive, durable, fifty-state electoral infrastructure to support ... all democratic-minded people for years to come."

That push to retool the party from the ground up has been the consensus among all the candidates.

She also highlighted the importance of women helping to lead the fight from all angles, arguing that "misogyny played such a glaring role" in "this bruising election."

"Leadership in this moment requires me to embrace the notion that running a million-plus-strong national group fighting for women’s interests is as worthy undertaking than serving as party Chair," she wrote.

"I am called now to serve women and families by helping to build the kind of formidable fighting force the moment needs."

— Updated at 9:57 a.m.