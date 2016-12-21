The conservative Club for Growth PAC announced on Wednesday that it’s throwing its support behind Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel’s (R) Senate bid.

Mandel formally announced his candidacy earlier this month as he looks to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod BrownTop Banking Dem asks Mnuchin to explain how career influences policy Club for Growth endorses Brown challenger in Ohio Senate race Senate Dems, Sanders ask Trump to help lower drug prices MORE (D-Ohio) in 2018. The Senate race will likely be one of the most closely watched races of the midterm elections.

The group praised Mandel as “a model of pro-growth fiscal conservatism” in the state. Mandel, a Marine Corps veteran who served two tours in Iraq, is the first declared Senate challenger of 2018.

“Josh’s efforts to cut taxes at the state and local levels, his opposition to Obamacare expansion in Ohio, and his work to make the Buckeye State the best in the country for transparency in state spending all show the credentials of a proven economic conservative who will fight for taxpayers in Washington,” president David McIntosh said in a statement.

In his announcement video, Mandel vowed to transfer the power from Washington back to Ohio and frequently referenced President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpFive questions for Trump’s tax reform Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Alaska lawmakers mull legislation to block Obama drilling ban MORE’s promises to “drain the swamp” and fix “a rigged system.”

If Mandel advances from the primary, he will face Brown in a rematch. In 2012, the Ohio Democrat defeated Mandel by 6 points.

While Mandel has a head start in the GOP primary, including backing from Sen. Marco Rubio Marco RubioIn a Trump world, McCain is poised for comeback Club for Growth endorses Brown challenger in Ohio Senate race Ingraham: The establishment was too radical, not Trump MORE (R-Fl.) and conservative group FreedomWorks, other potential contenders are being floated. Rep. Pat Tiberi (R-Ohio) is seriously considering a bid and is a close ally to Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Ohio) hasn’t ruled out a statewide run and state Sen.-elect Matt Huffman (R) recently told The Hill he’s been urged to run and will make a decision around June 2017.

Earlier this week, Club for Growth released an early poll it conducted showing Mandel with a wide lead in name recognition over Tiberi and Huffman.

The 2018 Senate map will be an uphill battle for Democrats as they defend 10 states carried by Trump in the November elections.

Brown will have a tough reelection race, defending his seat in a state that Trump won by 8 points.