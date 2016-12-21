Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP rep defends Trump's tweeting habits Retiring FCC chairman trades shots with GOP senator Music groups urge Trump to protect intellectual property rights MORE (R-Tenn.) is defending President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpDon't blame Obama for Trump's rise to power Five questions for Trump’s tax reform Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions MORE’s tweeting habits.

“What many of us would just privately do, Mr. Trump is continuing, as he has done so well, taking has thoughts and those ideas to the American people and he utilizes Twitter for that,” Blackburn told CNN on Wednesday.

Blackburn, a vice chair of Trump’s transition team, said Trump is currently in the reflecting process post-campaign.

“I think Mr. Trump is doing what many of us do as we do a look back after a race and especially a competitive race,” she said.

Trump has taken to Twitter in the early morning hours in recent days. On Tuesday, he slammed former President Bill Clinton Bill ClintonClinton FBI chief backs Trump’s attorney general pick: report Conway: Trump rattled Hillary Clinton with Bill Clinton's accusers GOP rep defends Trump's tweeting habits MORE and ripped Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonDon't blame Obama for Trump's rise to power Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Gingrich: Obama's legacy will vanish within a year MORE's election strategy.

And on Wednesday, he tweeted that winning the Electoral College is tougher than winning the popular vote, adding that Clinton “focused on the wrong states” during her campaign. Trump won the Electoral College despite Clinton's popular vote edge of nearly 3 million votes.