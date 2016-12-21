Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) has reportedly interviewed a suspended Alabama Supreme Court chief justice to assume the seat held by Sen. Jeff Sessions Jeff SessionsLeft, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Clinton FBI chief backs Trump’s attorney general pick: report Ala. governor interviews suspended judge for Sessions's seat MORE (R-Ala.).

Representatives from Bentley's office confirmed to WVTM 13 that the governor had spoken with Justice Roy Moore regarding the seat in Senate.

Sessions was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpFive questions for Trump’s tax reform Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Alaska lawmakers mull legislation to block Obama drilling ban MORE to serve as attorney general in the incoming administration.

Bentley can therefore appoint an interim senator to take his seat.

Moore was suspended in September for the remainder of his term after the Alabama Court of the Judiciary found he had violated judicial ethics, according to AL.com

He was suspended for telling probate judges that they still needed to enforce Alabama's ban on same-sex marriage.

Other people who are reportedly being considered to take Sessions's seat include state Sens. Arthur Orr, Cam Ward and Del Marsh; state Reps. Mo Brooks Mo BrooksAla. governor interviews suspended judge for Sessions's seat Hispanic leader: Trump team talk on immigration 'encouraging' Alabama rep to seek Senate appointment if Sessions joins Trump administration MORE and Connie Rowe; former state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr.; and Alabama Supreme Court Justice Glenn Murdock, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.