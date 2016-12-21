President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpFive questions for Trump’s tax reform Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Alaska lawmakers mull legislation to block Obama drilling ban MORE's campaign manager says Trump unnerved Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonLeft, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Gingrich: Obama's legacy will vanish within a year Ron Paul: 'We don’t have very much room for condemning' Russian election meddling MORE by promoting women who have accused her husband of sexual misconduct.

Trump brought three women who have accused Bill Clinton Bill ClintonClinton FBI chief backs Trump’s attorney general pick: report Conway: Trump rattled Hillary Clinton with Bill Clinton's accusers GOP rep defends Trump's tweeting habits MORE of sexual assault or rape to the second presidential debate, along with a fourth woman who blames Clinton for representing her accused rapist in court. All four gave statements of support of Trump while seated alongside him during a press conference before the debate.

“Listen, this is somebody who’s very scripted,” Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said of Clinton on Fox News Radio’s “Hemmer Time” Wednesday.

“When you’re scripted, and you’re running against the most unscripted, X-factor to ever explode on the political scene—at least in our lifetimes, Bill —then you’re going to get ham[mered],” she told host Bill Hemmer. "You know, a robot only has so many microchips in its database and that one wasn’t in there. It’s like, not in the script.”

Conway cited the second presidential debate as proof that Trump used the allegations against the former president to his advantage.

“I thought Hillary Clinton’s performance in that debate was a little bit halting,” she said of the Oct. 9 event at Washington University in St. Louis.

“Maybe part of it was the press conference that Donald Trump had right before the debate with Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey and Juanita Broaddrick and certainly Kathy Shelton, which is in a category by herself,” Conway added.

Broaddrick has accused Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 when he served as Arkansas attorney general, while Jones sued the former president for sexual harassment. Willey has also accused Clinton of sexual assault.

Conway then explained Shelton's connection to Hillary Clinton, who represented Shelton's accused rapist in 1975 after a judge appointed her. The defendant ultimately plead guilty to a lesser charge.

“When [Shelton] was 12 and she was raped by a man in Arkansas, Hillary Clinton defended that rapist and got him a plea deal and then laughed about the polygraph test and the evidence later.”

Audio of Clinton discussing the case years later shows her laughing, but the reaction appears to related to her confidence in polygraph testing rather than Shelton or her situation.