The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is recruiting Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenLeft, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Senate Dems hire former Warren aide to lead 2018 effort Poll: Majority of Dems want 'someone entirely new' to run in 2020 MORE’s (D-Mass.) former campaign manager to helm the party's efforts to retake Senate control in 2018.

Mindy Myers will be the first woman to serve as DSCC executive director. Myers oversaw the committee’s independent expenditures in the 2016 cycle.

“The Senate Democrats are the last line of defense between the incoming Trump Administration and the damaging policies that threaten the economic prospects of the middle class, the health security of seniors, and the march toward greater social justice,” said Sen.-elect Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), incoming DSCC chairman, in a statement announcing the move Wednesday.

“She has what it takes to build the strong team that can get the job done for our candidates and the American people,” he said of Myers.

Warren called Myers a "smart, tough, steady leader who knows how to fight & win."

"Our party is lucky to have her," she wrote on Twitter.

Myers served as campaign manager for Warren’s 2012 campaign against then-Sen. Scott Brown (R). Warren has emerged as a progressive stalwart and been floated as a possible presidential contender in 2020.

Myers has also managed the campaigns of Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseSenate Dems hire former Warren aide to lead 2018 effort Senate Dems, Sanders ask Trump to help lower drug prices Dems push for investigation into Trump team’s Energy letter MORE (D-R.I.) and Richard Blumenthal Richard BlumenthalSenate Dems hire former Warren aide to lead 2018 effort Senate Dems, Sanders ask Trump to help lower drug prices Dems push for investigation into Trump team’s Energy letter MORE (D-Conn.) and also served as New Hampshire state director for Obama for America in 2008.

Senate Democrats only picked up two seats in 2016 despite a favorable electoral map. The 2018 cycle will be a tougher fight to protect 25 seats — two of which are held by Independents who caucus with Democrats.

Ten of the seats they're defending are in states carried by President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpFive questions for Trump’s tax reform Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Alaska lawmakers mull legislation to block Obama drilling ban MORE in the November election.

Myers’s political experience is mainly in the Northeast, and Democrats will be defending seats in red states including Ohio, Missouri, North Dakota and Montana.

But Myers, who’s from South Dakota, noted that she grew up in an area that's primarily Republican.

“I really believe that the American people, and even independent voters in these red states agree with the Democratic principles on economic issues,” Myers told Roll Call in a March interview.