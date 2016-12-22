Conway on White House role: 'It's difficult to pass that up'

Donald Trump Donald TrumpLieberman: Trump's Israel envoy pick will soften hard line Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at inauguration: report Trump to apply 'The Art of the Deal' to foreign policy MORE aide Kellyanne Conway on Thursday said the chance to serve as a counselor to the president-elect when he assumes office is "humbling."

"The gravity and the responsibility of serving at a senior level for the president of the United States — it's difficult to pass that up," she said on "Fox and Friends."

"And I know I've got his ear and his trust. I think those are the two main criteria. And I very much respect the rest of the senior team that you've seen in action already."

Conway said she thought about several factors in deciding whether to accept the position.

"I did weigh a number of different factors, including my children. But I know this will be a very family-friendly West Wing and White House," she said.

"I've seen the president-elect with his own children and grandchildren. I know many of his female employees over a number of decades and years at the Trump corporation. So I'm fine at that score."

The president-elect announced early Thursday that Conway will serve as a counselor when he assumes office next month.

Conway had previously suggested she would play the "Kellyanne role" in Trump's administration.