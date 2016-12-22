Lewandowski: Draining swamp a lower Trump priority

Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump alarms arms-control community with nuke tweet George Takei rips Trump on nukes: 'These weapons must go’ Obama to deliver farewell speech in Chicago: report MORE's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, on Thursday said the president-elect's campaign promise to "drain the swamp" is among Trump's lower priorities.

"If you had to put them in a chronological order, drain the swamp is probably somewhere down at the bottom," Lewandowski said on "Fox and Friends."

"As opposed to getting tax reform done, making sure middle-class people have more jobs, making sure we're renegotiating our bad trade deals, ensuring that we're fixing ObamaCare."

.@CLewandowski_: For Mr. Trump 'drain the swamp' is probably at the bottom of the list compared to fixing the economy pic.twitter.com/uoGeArnfNx — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) December 22, 2016

Lewandowski made clear the economy is among the most important issues facing the president-elect.

"Draining the swamp is a larger narrative," he said.

"But what it's really about is putting people back to work."

His comments come after former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) on Wednesday suggested the president-elect may be leaving behind his campaign promise to "drain the swamp."

Gingrich told NPR's "Morning Edition" that he was told Trump "now says [the phrase] was cute, but he doesn't want to use it anymore."

Gingrich, who has been a close adviser to Trump, said he likes "drain the swamp" because it “vividly illustrates the problem, because all people in this city who are the alligators are going to hate the swamp being drained.”

“But, you know, he is my leader," Gingrich said. "And if he decides to drop the swamp and the alligator I will drop the swamp and the alligator."