Former White House staffer running for House seat

A former White House staffer is running to fill the U.S. House seat that will be left by Rep. Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraFormer White House staffer running for House seat Xavier Becerra moves back to California after 24 years Race to replace Becerra gets crowded MORE (D-Calif.) when he takes over as California’s attorney general.

Alejandra Campoverdi, who worked in the White House from 2009 to 2012, made the announcement in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"I have a personal connection to the struggles of the people in this district, and I know how Washington works," Campoverdi said.

"I was raised by a single mother who emigrated from Mexico and by my grandmother. Every day I saw the sacrifices they made for our family and for the community."

In the White House, Campoverdi first worked as an assistant to the deputy chief of staff, then later as deputy director of Hispanic media.

She is already vowing to "stand up against [President-elect] Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump alarms arms-control community with nuke tweet George Takei rips Trump on nukes: 'These weapons must go’ Obama to deliver farewell speech in Chicago: report MORE and his politics of hate."

In a YouTube video posted Thursday, Campoverdi talked about her candidacy and introduced herself to the voters of the 34th Congressional District, which includes downtown Los Angeles.

“I want to stand here and tell you that the reason why I’m taking on this challenge is that your family is like my family, and our families deserve a champion,” she said, speaking from a rooftop overlooking the city.