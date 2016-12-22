Military tests NY evacuation routes for Trump

Military aircraft tested emergency routes to get President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump alarms arms-control community with nuke tweet George Takei rips Trump on nukes: 'These weapons must go’ Obama to deliver farewell speech in Chicago: report MORE out of New York City in case of an emergency, according to multiple reports.

A C-130 transport plane and two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters flew through a no-fly zone over Manhattan last week for about 40 minutes to see how long it would take to evacuate the president-elect from the city, the website DNA Info reported.

The test was also to determine the best locations — primarily in Central Park, which is within blocks from Trump Tower — that a chopper could land to get Trump out of the city in case of an attack, the New York Post reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was the military doing their homework," a source told DNA Info.

"They were making plans how to remove him, mapping plans and strategizing," another source told the site.

If there was an emergency, the president-elect would be taken from New York City and brought to the Washington, D.C.-area, it reported.

The New York Police Department was reportedly given short notice about the exercise and was not aware the military would be using such large planes.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill told reporters the day after the exercise that usually when there is a flyover, the department gets "something through our Operations unit," according to DNA Info.

"It's sent out to everybody," he said last week at a press conference.

"That notification is supposed to go out through OEM [the Office of Emergency Management], so I know OEM is working with the military to make sure the proper notifications are made. [OEM Commissioner] Joe Esposito is going to have to make sure he stays in contact with the military for future notifications," O'Neill said.

“The public should know about that. What’s transpired in New York City over the last 15 years, we need to know that."

Many in New York took to social media during the flyover with questions about the planes and their purpose.

A video of the plane that's been circling Manhattan pic.twitter.com/Bsj5ANEeW1 — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) December 13, 2016

The @NYPDnews just told @BuzzFeedNews they don't know why this plane is circling Manhattan. https://t.co/MHL4wktbCH — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) December 13, 2016