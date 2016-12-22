Reid: DNC was 'worthless' under Wasserman Schultz

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid Harry ReidReid: DNC was 'worthless' under Wasserman Schultz Paul Krugman’s post-truth politics FBI director under pressure to explain Clinton bombshell MORE tore into the Democratic National Committee (DNC), calling it a "worthless" organization that doesn't do enough to help state parties.

"I believe one of the failures of Democratic Party has been the Democratic National Committee, the DNC, has been worthless," Reid told Nevada Public Radio in an interview published Wednesday.

"They do nothing to help state parties. That should be the main goal they have. I developed everything in Nevada on my own. Their help was relatively meaningless."

Reid said he hopes the DNC picks a chair who is "full-time," unlike "that congresswoman from Florida," refusing to say the name of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Wasserman Schultz resigned her post in July after leaked emails showed Democratic party staffers planned ways to assist Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonJoe Scarborough: 'Political landscape looks grim’ for Dems McAuliffe backs Perez for DNC chair Don’t like political correctness? Then stop saying 'Merry Christmas' MORE at Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersReid: DNC was 'worthless' under Wasserman Schultz Heitkamp 'likely' to stay in Senate Perez won’t take lobbyists' money for DNC election MORE's (I-Vt.) expense in the party's presidential primary.

"We need a full time DNC chair and what they should do — they can take my model if they want — it’s not rocket science. It doesn’t take a lot of brain power to figure out what needs to be done," Reid said.

"They should take a few states every election cycle, maybe three maybe four, and help them develop the infrastructure for good state party organization."

The top contenders for the DNC chairmanship are Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), who said he will resign from the House if he is elected chair, and outgoing Labor Secretary Thomas Perez Thomas E. PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE.