Trump: We'll always be trying to 'drain the swamp'

President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpTrump alarms arms-control community with nuke tweet George Takei rips Trump on nukes: 'These weapons must go’ Obama to deliver farewell speech in Chicago: report MORE took to Twitter Thursday to dispute reports that he may be leaving behind his campaign promise to "drain the swamp."
"Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase 'DRAIN THE SWAMP' was no longer being used by me," the president-elect tweeted on Thursday.
Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016
“But, you know, he is my leader, and if he decides to drop the swamp and the alligator, I will drop the swamp and the alligator,” he said.
Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, appeared to reinforce the idea earlier Thursday, saying that draining the swamp is among Trump's lower priorities.
"If you had to put them in a chronological order, drain the swamp is probably somewhere down at the bottom," Lewandowski said on "Fox and Friends," adding, "What it's really about is putting people back to work."
Gingrich backtracked shortly after the president-elect's tweet, saying, "I made a big boo-boo." He said he spoke Thursday with Trump, who "reminded me he likes draining the swamp. ... He intends to drain the swamp."
I goofed. Draining the swamp is in, @realDonaldTrump is going to do it, and the alligators should be worried. #DTS https://t.co/nCHs61gpve pic.twitter.com/OCO7eaSKvk— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 22, 2016
Gingrich said Trump sees his public back-and-forth with Boeing over the price of new Air Force One planes as an example of draining the swamp.
"Draining the swamp is in, [and] the alligators should be worried," he added.