Trump: We'll always be trying to 'drain the swamp'

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump alarms arms-control community with nuke tweet George Takei rips Trump on nukes: 'These weapons must go’ Obama to deliver farewell speech in Chicago: report MORE took to Twitter Thursday to dispute reports that he may be leaving behind his campaign promise to "drain the swamp."

"Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase 'DRAIN THE SWAMP' was no longer being used by me," the president-elect tweeted on Thursday.

"Actually, we will always be trying to DTS."

Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

During his presidential campaign, Trump often vowed to "drain the swamp." But close Trump confidant and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) told NPR's "Morning Edition" on Wednesday that he was told Trump "now says [the phrase] was cute, but he doesn't want to use it anymore."

Gingrich said he likes the phrase "drain the swamp" as it pertains to Washington, D.C., because it "vividly illustrates the problem, because all people in this city who are the alligators are going to hate the swamp being drained."