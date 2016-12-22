Gingrich admits 'boo-boo,' says 'draining the swamp is in'

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said he made a mistake when he suggested President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump alarms arms-control community with nuke tweet George Takei rips Trump on nukes: 'These weapons must go’ Obama to deliver farewell speech in Chicago: report MORE may be leaving behind his campaign promise to "drain the swamp."

"I want to report that I made a big boo-boo. I talked this morning with President-elect Donald Trump, and he reminded me he likes draining the swamp," Gingrich said in a video he posted on Twitter Thursday.

"I mischaracterized it the other day. He intends to drain the swamp."

I goofed. Draining the swamp is in, @realDonaldTrump is going to do it, and the alligators should be worried. #DTS https://t.co/nCHs61gpve pic.twitter.com/OCO7eaSKvk — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 22, 2016

Just one day earlier, Gingrich told NPR's "Morning Edition" that he was told Trump "now says [the phrase] was cute, but he doesn't want to use it anymore."

Gingrich, who has been a close adviser to the president-elect, said he likes the phrase "drain the swamp" because it “vividly illustrates the problem, because all people in [Washington, D.C.] who are the alligators are going to hate the swamp being drained.”

“But, you know, he is my leader, and if he decides to drop the swamp and the alligator I will drop the swamp and the alligator,” he told NPR.

But Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to dispute reports that he no longer wants to drain the swamp. He said someone had incorrectly said he no longer uses the phrase.

"Actually, we'll always be trying to DTS," Trump tweeted Thursday.

Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

Gingrich said he want everyone to know he "goofed."

He said Trump sees his public back-and-forth with Boeing over the price of new Air Force One planes as an example of draining the swamp.

"Draining the swamp is in. The alligators should be worried," Gingrich said in the video posted on Twitter.

"When I make a mistake, I'm going to be straightforward and tell you. I blew that one. Draining the swamp is in. President-elect Trump wants to do it. And you're going to get to be part of it."