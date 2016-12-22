SPONSORED:

 

Dem rep calls for Trump to divest completely to prevent conflicts of interest

By Rebecca Savransky - 12/22/16 01:53 PM EST
Rep. Adam SchiffAdam SchiffDem rep calls for Trump to divest completely to prevent conflicts of interest Declassified report alleges Snowden keeps ties with Russian intel Dem rep: Trump's denial of Russian involvement in hacking 'deeply damaging' MORE (D-Calif.) is calling on Donald TrumpDonald TrumpTrump alarms arms-control community with nuke tweet George Takei rips Trump on nukes: 'These weapons must go’ Obama to deliver farewell speech in Chicago: report MORE to completely divest from his businesses, saying it's the only way the president-elect can prevent conflicts of interest while in office.

In a series of tweets, Schiff cited the Emoluments Clause, which he said provides that no "federal office holder can accept payment from a foreign nation without the explicit approval of Congress."

"There’s no question the Emoluments Clause applies to POTUS – including Trump. Severe remedies if its violated, including impeachment," Schiff tweeted. 

"Trump’s very attached to his businesses. Easy to imagine he'll be affected by his own perceptions of how countries deal with his company."
 
The California representative then referenced Trump's refusal to release his tax returns during his presidential campaign, adding that many of the president-elect's "potential conflicts will be hidden from the public."
 
"Foreign states will tread carefully around Trump’s private interests, hoping to avoid his wrath and curry favor. We've seen this already," he said.
 
"They'll assume it's advantageous to promote a Trump organization, stay at Trump hotels or eliminate hurdles to Trump developments."
 
Turning over the day-to-day management of his company to his children doesn't "solve the problem," Schiff said.
 
"Imagine if Trump's gratitude or anger bleeds out – muddying America's foreign policy in ways that elude accountability," he tweeted.
 
"The only way out of this box is to fully divest. Trump has said he doesn’t care about his business interests anymore. Time to prove it."
 
The president-elect has been facing backlash from critics over questions of potential conflicts of interest he could face while in office. Trump has said his two adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr., would take over his business interests when he takes office in January. But details of his plans to distance himself from his business empire have remained scant.
 
Earlier this month, a group of Senate Democrats said they will introduce legislation requiring the president-elect to divest any financial assets that pose a conflict of interest and place the money into a blind trust. 
