Rep. Adam SchiffAdam SchiffDem rep calls for Trump to divest completely to prevent conflicts of interest Declassified report alleges Snowden keeps ties with Russian intel Dem rep: Trump's denial of Russian involvement in hacking 'deeply damaging' MORE (D-Calif.) is calling on Donald TrumpDonald TrumpTrump alarms arms-control community with nuke tweet George Takei rips Trump on nukes: 'These weapons must go’ Obama to deliver farewell speech in Chicago: report MORE to completely divest from his businesses, saying it's the only way the president-elect can prevent conflicts of interest while in office.
In a series of tweets, Schiff cited the Emoluments Clause, which he said provides that no "federal office holder can accept payment from a foreign nation without the explicit approval of Congress."
"There’s no question the Emoluments Clause applies to POTUS – including Trump. Severe remedies if its violated, including impeachment," Schiff tweeted.