Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is calling on Donald Trump to completely divest from his businesses, saying it's the only way the president-elect can prevent conflicts of interest while in office.

In a series of tweets, Schiff cited the Emoluments Clause, which he said provides that no "federal office holder can accept payment from a foreign nation without the explicit approval of Congress."

"There’s no question the Emoluments Clause applies to POTUS – including Trump. Severe remedies if its violated, including impeachment," Schiff tweeted.

"Trump's very attached to his businesses. Easy to imagine he'll be affected by his own perceptions of how countries deal with his company."

The California representative then referenced Trump's refusal to release his tax returns during his presidential campaign, adding that many of the president-elect's "potential conflicts will be hidden from the public."