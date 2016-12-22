Rockettes to perform at Trump inauguration

Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn says The Rockettes will participate at the inauguration https://t.co/6OZtrfIwim https://t.co/Q3fzMn61X1— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 22, 2016
The Radio City Rockettes will perform at Donald TrumpDonald TrumpTrump: I don't need celebrities at inauguration, just 'the people' Carter the only former president to confirm he's attending Trump inauguration: report Trump tweet pits Boeing, Lockheed against each other MORE's inauguration next month, an aide to the president-elect said Thursday.
Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn announced Thursday on CNN that the group would be performing.
"They did so in 2001 and 2005. The Rockettes are a wonderful group who have been a part of American culture for decades, almost 100 years and they represent many women from around the country and they're really what's best about America," he said.
Epshteyn said the Trump team is "extremely excited" and has had a "ton of great performers, entertainers and just Americans, reaching out, want to be a part."
The Washington Post reported earlier Thursday that the Mormon Tabernacle Choir would also be performing at the president-elect's inauguration.
The choir, which is based in Salt Lake City, has performed at five previous inaugurations.
