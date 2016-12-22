McAuliffe backs Perez for DNC chair

Four Democratic governors, including Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonTrump: I don't need celebrities at inauguration, just 'the people' Key senators spar over State nominee’s taxes Biden: Clinton never figured out why she was running MORE confidant and former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Terry McAuliffe, are backing Labor Secretary Tom Perez's bid to lead the DNC.

Perez's campaign announced endorsements from the Virginia governor, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday.

"Tom has a track record of accomplishments as long as it is impressive. He’s not only an organizer, but a progressive that gets real results," McAuliffe said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There’s no question that he’s the best candidate in the race to protect President Obama’s accomplishments and position the party for the future.”

McAuliffe is the current chairman of the Democratic Governors Association; he previously led the DNC and chaired Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.

Perez's decision to jump into the race earlier this month shook up the field, as Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison had been seen as the early favorite up until that point.

Both Ellison and Perez have been accumulating endorsements from across the party, but neither has released a major list tracking the choices of 447 DNC members who will ultimately choose the next party leader.

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley and Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director Sally Boynton Brown are also running for the spot.