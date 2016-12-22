Trump: I don't need celebrities at inauguration, just 'the people'

Donald Trump Donald TrumpReport: Military maps out evacuation route for Trump in NYC Spicer: Trump should continue to use Twitter as 'direct pipeline' if he sees fit CIA head: Acting like Russia ‘beneath’ US MORE called out “the so-called ‘A’ list” celebrities he says are looking to attend his inauguration in a tweet on Thursday, suggesting he wouldn't want them there.

"The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration,” Trump tweeted. “but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

Few celebrities have confirmed publicly that they would not perform at Trump’s inauguration next month, although it seems Trump may be running into trouble booking entertainment less than a month out.

A publicist for Elton John told the New York Times last month that the singer “will NOT be performing” after a Trump transition team member claimed that he would be signing at the inauguration.

Trump's inaugural committee said that Kanye West, who made an appearance at Trump Tower for a meeting with the president-elect earlier this month, would not be performing.

Teenage singer Jackie Evancho is booked to perform the national anthem at the ceremony. The 16-year-old was a runner-up on "America's Got Talent" and performed at the 2010 Christmas Tree Lighting in front of President Obama.

During rally in Hershey, Pa., just days before Election Day, Trump commented that he didn’t need any big names to draw a crowd.

He mocked Clinton’s star-studded Get-Out-the-Vote concert that included Beyonce, Jay Z, Big Sean, J. Cole and Chance the Rapper.

"I hear we set a new record for this building. And by the way, I didn't have to bring J-Lo or Jay-Z — the only way she gets anybody, I am here all by myself. I am here all by myself,” Trump said.

"Just me, no guitar, no piano, no nothing. But you know what we do have? It's all of us, it's all the same — we all have great ideas and great vision for our country."