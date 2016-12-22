Kellyanne Conway, the newly named counselor to President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpReport: Military maps out evacuation route for Trump in NYC Spicer: Trump should continue to use Twitter as 'direct pipeline' if he sees fit CIA head: Acting like Russia ‘beneath’ US MORE, defended him against concerns about his business interests Thursday, reviving the campaign's criticism of the Clinton Foundation.

When pressed by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow about foreign governments and special interests being able to "funnel" money to the president through his businesses, such as his various hotels, Conway said Trump does not plan on being involved in his businesses.

“He has said he will do ‘whatever is necessary’ to comply with the law and the protocols," she said.

"When the Trump corporation benefits from a financial transaction, please don’t leave people the impression the money goes in to Donald Trump's pocket — he employs tens of thousands of people worldwide."

Conway then turned the tables onto Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonCIA head: Acting like Russia ‘beneath’ US Conway defends Trump's business holdings, hits Clinton Foundation Trump: I don't need celebrities at inauguration, just 'the people' MORE, who was hounded by accusations about her family's charity granting donors access to the State Department while she was its secretary.

"You just said we’ve never had a president that could financially benefit, that a foreign country could funnel money, and I was like, 'Ding, ding, ding!'" Conway said. "We had a secretary of State that did exactly that and Americans didn’t like it. She used the State Department as a concierge for foreign governments to dump money into the foundation."

When Maddow confronted Conway with recent reports about two charity auctions — one for coffee with Trump's daughter Ivanka and another for a hunting trip with his sons Eric and Trump Jr. — being called off, Conway said, "It's not the same."

Conway also said that the American people didn't care as much about Trump's tax returns — which he refused to release as is tradition — as the media.

"Americans ended up not caring about that. That question was vomited at me every single day by 50 people on TV and yet nobody cared," she said.