Carl Paladino, who served as New York co-chairman for President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpFlorida man arrested for Facebook threats against Trump Heated argument erupts between Fox anchor and 'Teen Vogue' writer Five Republicans who could buck Trump in 2017 MORE’s campaign, on Friday said he wants President Obama to die in 2017 and made racist attacks on first lady Michelle Obama Michelle ObamaObamas deliver final Christmas address Trump team: NY co-chair’s remarks about Obamas ‘reprehensible’ Trump NY co-chair makes racist remarks about Michelle Obama MORE.

Paladino, a Buffalo real estate developer, let loose a series of offensive statements about the Obamas in the New York arts publication Artvoice.

The outlet asked Paladino, “What would you most like to happen in 2017?”

His response: “Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to [senior White House adviser] Valerie Jarrett, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her being a nice person and decapitated her."

Asked "What would you like to see go in 2017?" Paladino attacked the first lady in sexual and racist terms:

“Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortable in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

Paladino on Friday verified to The Buffalo News that his comments were real, attacking the newspaper for inquiring about them.

“Of course I did,” he said when asked if he had uttered the remarks. "Tell them all to go f--- themselves.”

“Tell that Rod Wilson I made that comment just for him,” Paladino added, referring to one of the newspaper's black columnists and editors.

Paladino called Obama the worst president in U.S. history and accused him of “putting criminals back on the streets.”

“Yeah, I’m not politically correct,” Paladino said. "They asked what I want and I told them.”

The Trump transition team disavowed his comments.

Spokeswoman Jessica Ditto called Paladino’s comments “absolutely reprehensible” and said “they serve no place in our public discourse" in a statement to the Huffington Post.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Friday condemned Paladino's remarks as “racist, ugly and reprehensible.”

“While most New Yorkers know Mr. Paladino is not to be taken seriously, as his erratic behavior defies any rational analysis and he has no credibility, his words are still jarring,” he said in a statement.

“His remark do not reflect the sentiments or opinions of any real New Yorker and he has embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage.”

Cuomo trounced Paladino in the 2010 gubernatorial race after Paladino won the GOP nomination.

Paladino has made controversial comments about the Obamas before, insisting in August that the president is secretly Muslim.

“In the mind of the average American, there is no doubt he is a Muslim,” he said, according to The New York Observer. "He is not a Christian.”

Paladino did not return calls or emails from The Hill requesting comment.

Updated at 4 p.m.