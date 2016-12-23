President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpFlorida man arrested for Facebook threats against Trump Heated argument erupts between Fox anchor and 'Teen Vogue' writer Five Republicans who could buck Trump in 2017 MORE’s team condemned the racist comments one of its former state co-chairmen made about the Obamas Thursday.

Carl Paladino, the Trump campaign’s former New York co-chairman, said in an interview with a Buffalo alternative magazine that what he wishes for most in 2017 is for President Obama to die and Michelle Obama Michelle ObamaObamas deliver final Christmas address Trump team: NY co-chair’s remarks about Obamas ‘reprehensible’ Trump NY co-chair makes racist remarks about Michelle Obama MORE to “return to being a male” and go live in a cave in Africa.

In a statement to the Huffington Post , Trump spokeswoman Jessica Ditto called the comments “absolutely reprehensible” and said “they serve no place in our public discourse.”

In the interview with arts publication Artvoice, the real estate developer was asked what he would most like to happen in the New Year.

He responded: “Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to [senior White House adviser] Valerie Jarrett, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her being a nice person and decapitated her."

He also said he’d like to see first lady Michelle Obama “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortable in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

Paladino verified his comments to The Buffalo News, saying he is not “politically correct.”