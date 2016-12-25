Falwell praises Trump: There's a 'good spirit in America'

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. on Sunday offered praise for Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump’s nation-building pledges to be tested in Afghanistan Trump Jr. shares before-and-after photos from Christmas Journalist David Gregory: Obama has 'elitist' view of media MORE, saying the president-elect's platform during his campaign resonated with evangelicals and Christians.

"There's a new hope, an optimism. There's a good spirit in America," Falwell said during a Christmas Day appearance on "Fox News Sunday."

"And I think that's coming from his lead."

Falwell said he endorsed Trump because he saw him as someone who "really loved the American people" and was "for the working man."

"It was sort of a gamble because I didn't know where he'd come down on all the issues, but because I believed he was a good man, I believed he would come down on the right side of the issues and he's done that in the last year and I've been proud of him," he said.

"So much was at stake, I just couldn't afford to stay silent."

He admitted the president-elect "never pretended to be a theologian."

"And I said all through the campaign that we're not electing a pastor-in-chief," Falwell said.

"We have to find the candidate who is most likely to support all the values that we hold dear. And Evangelicals aren't that much different than the general population."

Falwell added it's been exciting to watch the president-elect assemble his cabinet.

"I think what Trump is doing with his cabinet is assembling a dream team," he said.

Trump won the white evangelical vote by historic margins, taking a bigger share with the group than recent GOP presidential nominees Mitt Romney, John McCain John McCainFalwell praises Trump: There's a 'good spirit in America' Cruz: No money for UN until Israel decision reversed Five Republicans who could buck Trump in 2017 MORE and even President George W. Bush did, according to exit polls.