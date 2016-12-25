Colbert: I'd like to interview Trump in 'respectful' way

Stephen Colbert says he'd like to interview President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump’s nation-building pledges to be tested in Afghanistan Trump Jr. shares before-and-after photos from Christmas Journalist David Gregory: Obama has 'elitist' view of media MORE — in a "respectful" setting.

"I'm not going to say no to the President of the United States. I would want to know that I could interview him in a way that would be respectful, though," Colbert said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS's "Face The Nation."

"Because I don't think it would be fun for me or profitable for him in any way or the audience if I couldn't do it in a respectful way," the CBS "Late Show" host added.

ADVERTISEMENT Colbert said he believes in the presidency and in the country's system.

"It's important to me to have a politician on, to allow them to be able to say what their thoughts are," Colbert said.

"And not be some sort of, you know, what — what people often wanted me to be at the old show which is some sort of ninja word assassin that slips underneath everybody's radar and then slaps the handle on the knife before they even know that it's between their ribs."

Colbert opened up about his approach to writing jokes about Trump.

"The balls come over the plate with him like shotgun pellets. It's not like one pitch at a time. Like, you look at something that's happening, like, well, which one of those balls are we gonna swing at?" Colbert said.