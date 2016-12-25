Norquist: Liberals see government the way kids see Santa

Conservative advocate Grover Norquist on Christmas compared liberals' views of the government to children's views of Santa Claus.

"Mom and Dad earn the $,buy, wrap the presents. Children believe Santa did it," Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, tweeted Sunday.

"Kinda like the view liberals have: 'The government did it.' "

When children get older, Norquist added, they "realize Santa is fiction."

"The state is the dangerous fiction by which everyone hopes to live off others' work (Bastiat)," he said.

Norquist has in the past offered praise for President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump’s nation-building pledges to be tested in Afghanistan Trump Jr. shares before-and-after photos from Christmas Journalist David Gregory: Obama has 'elitist' view of media MORE. Last month, he lauded Trump's tax plan, calling it "extremely powerful in terms of economic growth."