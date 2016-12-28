Report: Obama-Holder redistricting effort picks leader

Kelly Ward, who served as the executive director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for the last four years, will head President Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric H. HolderReport: Obama-Holder redistricting effort picks leader Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Skeptical 70,000 black voters abstained from presidential vote MORE’s redistricting project, according to a Wednesday report from Politico.

Ward will start as the interim director of the newly established National Democratic Redistricting Committee as the organization prepares for upcoming elections. The redistricting itself will reportedly occur in 2021.

Ward told Politico that the recent presidential election has helped Democrats come to terms with the importance of these congressional races as it retools following President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpGOP rep on Trump transition denies White House role Trump slams Obama for 'inflammatory' statements 3 facts about US healthcare that won’t change with the inauguration MORE’s win.

“It’s because people realize that the time is now, Democrats need to build up from the states, and we also need to take the rigged power out of the hands of the Republicans,” she said.

“They have spent years constructing the system so it works in their favor. Until we can undo that, we will be limited in our ability to really fix the system overall.”