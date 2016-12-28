Trump: Transition is going 'very, very smoothly'

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpCruz: Obama, Kerry ‘relentless enemies of Israel’ Conway faces resistance in DC private school search: report Don King appears alongside Trump, talks Israel MORE on Wednesday said his transition process is going "very, very smoothly."

Trump told reporters his meetings were going "really good," adding that he is meeting some "great people."

"Meeting some very, very good people," he said in a brief appearance at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he is spending the holidays.

In a later appearance in front of reporters, Trump elaborated and said: "I actually thought we covered a lot of territory."

"Our staffs have been getting along very well, and I'm getting along very well with him other than a couple of statements that I responded to and we talked about it and smiled about it and nobody is ever going to know because we are never going to be going against each other," he said.

A reporter from Yahoo News tweeted that he asked the president-elect as he was leaving if he thinks the government should release records on Russian interference in the election, but did not receive an answer.

I asked Trump if he thinks the government should release records on Russian interference in the election as he left. No answer. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) December 28, 2016

Trump's comments Wednesday come after he criticized President Obama via Twitter earlier in the day, accusing the president of putting up roadblocks to a "smooth transition."

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

"Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!"

Obama said on a CNN podcast released Monday that if he had been able to run for reelection again this year, he would have beaten Trump.

Obama also made an apparent reference to Trump on Wednesday when he spoke at Pearl Harbor after his historic meeting there with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, telling the U.S. not to "turn inward."

"It is here that we remember that even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward, we must resist the urge to demonize those who are different," Obama said.

Updated at 8:50 p.m.