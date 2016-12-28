Trump on concerns about business: 'It's not a big deal'

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpCruz: Obama, Kerry ‘relentless enemies of Israel’ Conway faces resistance in DC private school search: report Don King appears alongside Trump, talks Israel MORE on Wednesday sought to dismiss concerns about his plans for his sprawling business empire when he assumes office.

"It's a very routine thing. It's not a big deal. You people are making that a big deal, the business, because look, No. 1, when I won, they all knew I had a big business all over the place," Trump told reporters Wednesday outside his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"It's a much bigger business than anybody thought. It's a great business. But I'm going to have nothing to do with it."

The president-elect said he plans to hold a press conference sometime in early January to discuss what will happen with his business when he assumes office.

He said he plans to focus on the country and his role as president after Inauguration Day.

"But when I ran, people knew I had a very big business. They elected me I guess partially for that reason," he added.

"So I think that's going to work out very easily. It's actually a very simple situation. It's not a big deal."

Some critics have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest that could arise from the president-elect's involvement in his business empire.

Trump and his team have been seeking to dismiss concerns over his business ties. Earlier this month, he tweeted that the media is trying to make his move to the White House as it pertains to his business so "complex - when actually it isn't."

He has said his two adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr., will manage his business so he can focus full-time on his role as president. He tweeted earlier this month that no new deals will be done during his time in office.

He previously cancelled a press conference in which he planned to detail his business plans.