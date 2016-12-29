George Takei to Trump: Nuclear weapons are 'no game'

Actor George Takei is warning President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpChris Murphy: Decision to abstain on Israel vote could push Trump further into Israel's camp Financial technology rules are set to change in the Trump era China warns US against allowing Taiwan leader to pass through MORE that nuclear weapons are "no game."

In an op-ed published Thursday in The Daily Beast, Takei cited a recent tweet by the president-elect, which said the U.S. "must greatly strengthen and enhance its nuclear capability" until the world "comes to its sense regarding nukes."

"I can’t help but feel Mr. Trump treats brinksmanship as some game," he wrote in the piece.

"It’s hard to believe he needs reminding, but nuclear weapons are not toys, nor are they chips to be wagered in some kind of high stakes poker match."

Takei said he is part of a number of people who remembers the first time atomic weapons were used.